Indian women win maiden Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian women’s hockey team lifted its maiden Asian Champions Trophy title with a thrilling 2-1 win over China in the final, here today.

Deepika slotted the rebound from a penalty corner in the 60th minute of the game to give her team a memorable victory.

Deep Grace Ekka converted a penalty corner to give India the early lead in the 13th minute before China equalised in the 44th minute through a field goal from Zhong Mengling.

The welcome result for the Indian women’s team comes days after men beat Pakistan to reclaim the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan, Malaysia. India’s best finish in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy came in the last edition in 2013 when it finished runner-up to Japan. It had finished third in the inaugural edition in 2010.