Indian women draw 2-2 against Spain in Spanish Hockey Federation tourney

Navneet Kaur struck twice to help the Indian women’s team register a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against hosts Spain .

Written by PTI
hockey, sports
The second half started with the Indians showcasing their intent straightaway to get the lead. (Representative image: IE)

Navneet Kaur struck twice to help the Indian women’s team register a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against hosts Spain in its second match of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament here on Thursday.

Navneet was on target in the 14th and 29th minutes after Xantal Gine (13th) gave Spain the lead. The second goal for the home team was scored by Laia Vidosa (26th).

The first quarter began with Spain using the home advantage to put pressure on the Indian defence.

A long pass from a Spanish player allowed Marta Segu to penetrate inside the circle and go one-on-one against Savita. But, the Indian goalkeeper stood tall to avert the danger.

Late in the first quarter, Spain launched a counter-attack and Gine converted a goal to give hosts the lead.

But Navneet managed to make the most of a long pass inside the circle and equalised straightaway for India.

With the scores levelled, both India and Spain started searching for a quick goal. Deepika broke through Spain’s defence to enter the circle and managed to get a shot away. The ball went just above the nets, giving the opposition a respite.

With just a few minutes left in the quarter, Spain made the most of a penalty corner as Vidosa struck the ball into the nets following a save from the Indian goalkeeper Savita.

But Navneet again came to India’s rescue and restored parity a minute from half time, showcasing her individual brilliance as she dribbled past the Spanish defence to sound the board.

The second half started with the Indians showcasing their intent straightaway to get the lead.

Vaishnavi Phalke dribbled past the Spain defence, causing them to commit an error and earning India a penalty corner but Spain goalkeeper Clara Perez thwarted the danger.

With Neha Goyal dominating mid-field, India maintained possession and kept pushing inside Spain’s half. But Perez kept stopping the shots on target and managed to hold off India.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, India started displaying urgency to get the winner.

It was neck-and-neck fight between the two teams in the final quarter but both teams failed to score.

India will next play England in their third game of the tournament on Friday.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 18:07 IST

