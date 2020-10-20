Indian Super League: Puma signs deal with Mumbai City FC to become official kit partner

Puma has a relationship with City Football Group and provides the kits for major football teams across the world like Manchester City, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu.

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mumbai City Football Club announced a long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma on Tuesday. Under the partnership, Puma has become the official kit partner of Mumbai City FC from the 2020-21 football season.

Although kit deals are commonplace in the major cash-rich football leagues across the world, for the ISL and the Indian football scene the Mumbai City-Puma tie-up signals the arrival of big-league apparel brands on the Indian turf. Puma says it is also looking at it as an avenue to invest in Indian football and pioneer new ways to develop the sport through leagues and grassroots programs.

Talking about the tie-up, Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, Puma India and Southeast Asia says, “We are excited to welcome Mumbai City FC into the Puma family. They are a fantastic team, with many promising talents who are committed to write a new chapter in Indian football. It’s also great to see City Football Group’s global experience and expertise support transformative benefits for the club. We are looking forward to supporting their collective ambitions as they strive for continued success on the pitch in the upcoming season.”

With an aim to identify and develop footballing talent in India, Puma and Mumbai City FC also announced measures to prioritize grassroots programs and youth initiatives that will give children early exposure to the world of football.

Elaborating on this, Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Puma who share Mumbai City FC’s ambitions to push boundaries within our industries and support the communities in which we operate. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we look forward to having Puma at the heart of it.”

The City Football Group currently provides advisory services to Mumbai City FC. CFG has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority investment in Mumbai City FC. The purchase is awaiting final approvals.

Puma has a relationship with City Football Group and provides the kits for major football teams across the world like Manchester City, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu.