Indian squad for tour Down Under: Rohit Sharma out of Australia tour with hamstring injury

October 26, 2020 10:33 PM

Mohammed Siraj named in Test squad, Varun Chakravarthy in T20Is.

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will be Virat Kohli's deputy in the white ball teams. Rohit picked up the injury during the ongoing IPL in the UAE.

India’s limited-over vice-captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma was on Monday left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a recurring hamstring injury which is set to rule him out of the remaining part of the Indian Premier League as well.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj is the fifth speedster in the Test squad as reported by the PTI while Kolkata Knight Riders’ mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has made it to the T2O International squad.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who is nursing a muscle tear, and Rohit will be monitored by the BCCI medical team.

There weren’t any surprises save for Chakravarthy’s inclusion in the T20 squad after his stellar show for KKR in the current IPL. He has already picked up a five-for and has a total of 12 scalps to his credit this season so far.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. It is set to get underway from November 27.

The squads:
T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

