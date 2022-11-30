scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian men’s hockey team registers rare win against Australia, stun world no.1 side 4-3 in 3rd Test

The fourth match of the series will be played here on Saturday and the final one on Sunday. 

Written by PTI
Indian men’s hockey team registers rare win against Australia, stun world no.1 side 4-3 in 3rd Test
Indian men's hockey team registers rare win against Australia (File/PTI)

 Indian men’s hockey team stunned world number one side Australia 4-3 in the third Test to register a rare win and keep the five-match series alive here on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th minute), Abhishek (47th), Shamsher Singh (57th) and Akashdeep Singh (60th) scored for India.

Also Read| FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia vs France today; When and where to watch

Also Read

Australia’s goals came from the sticks of Jack Welch (25th), skipper Aran Zalewski (32nd) and Nathan Ephraums (59th).

After Wednesday’s win, India trailed 1-2 in the series. The visitors had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests.

The fourth match of the series will be played on Saturday and the final one on Sunday. 

More Stories on
sports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.