Indian men, women teams emerge victorious! Clinch Asian Kho Kho championship titles

Indian men’s and women’s teams clinched the titles of Asian Kho Kho Championships defeating Nepal, which concluded at Tamulpur in Assam’s Baksa district on Thursday.

In the finals, Indian men defeated Nepal by six points and an innings, while the women outperformed their Nepal counterparts by 33 points and an inning, reported PTI.

In the semi-finals earlier in the day, India got the better of Sri Lanka by 45 points, while Nepal defeated Bangladesh by 12 points.

In the women’s category, India defeated Bangladesh by 49 points and an innings to register its position in the final.

In the other semifinal, Nepal defeated Sri Lanka by 59 points and an innings.

All together 16 teams (male and female category) participated in sporting events. The participating countries included: Sri Lanka, South Korea, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Bhutan, Malasiya, Iran, Singapore, Nepal and host India.