Tokyo Olympics: As Indian hockey teams win hearts on turf, Hockey India wins Twitter

The Indian hockey teams may have been consigned to just one bronze medal for the men’s team following the women’s team’s defeat to Great Britain in the third-place playoff today, it was a successful Olympic Games nonetheless as both exceeded expectations to reach the semi-finals.

The women’s team particularly won hearts, reaching their first-ever Olympics semi-final. The loss to Great Britain may have hurt, but the team did something special — a fact highlighted by their day’s opponents. The Great Britain hockey team sent out a congratulatory message for their “amazing” Indian counterparts on Twitter, calling their 4-3 win an “amazing game”.

Right back at you. It was a brilliant game. ???? Congratulations on the Bronze Medal, @GBHockey. https://t.co/sz7BNEu9DR — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2021

The Great Britain account also hailed Hockey India for their achievement at the Games and said the next few years looked very bright for the women’s team. The Hockey India account also reciprocated in kind to Team GB’s message, calling it a “brilliant match” and congratulating their opponents on the bronze medal.

The Hockey India Twitter came into its own during the Olympic Games as play-by-play commentary, fan engagement, and the odd banter won the hearts of the country’s hockey fans. Throughout the Games, it popularised the hashtags #IndiaKaGame and #HaiTayyar as the men’s and women’s teams overcame the odds to reach their respective semi finals.

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

From boosting the morale of the teams following their semi-final losses to celebrating the men’s team’s first hockey medal in 41 years, @TheHockeyIndia’s Twitter game was on point throughout. It retweeted congratulatory messages, including those from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and “former women’s team coach” Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan).

Here's the last question of the contest. ???? Answer this correctly and get a chance to win the signed posters of Team India, Captains and Vice-Captains. ????#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Contest #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/wEYaVcSaKA — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 5, 2021

The account also hosted quiz contests on the history of Indian hockey for a chance to win signed posters of the team, the captain, and the vice-captains. It also sent out congratulatory tweets to Indian athletes in other events. All in all, the Olympic Games in Tokyo was a big win for Indian hockey — both on and off the field.