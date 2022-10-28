Indian cricket fraternity, Bollywood stars applaud BCCI’s decision of equal pay to men and women cricketers

The BCCI’s decision for equal match fee to both men and women cricket players have been lauded from all quarters across the country. Former players such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Gautam Gambhir have praised the board’s decision.

In a tweet, Tendulkar said, “Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport. Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward.”

VVS Laxman has congratulated both the board and its secretary Jay Shah for the historic decision. “Kudos to BCCI and JayShah. Pay equity for all contracted Men and Women cricketers is a praise worthy decision and a significant step forward. I am sure our BCCIWomen cricketers will be encouraged by this move.”

Gambhir, a former cricketer and now BJP MP called the decision as ‘splendid initiative.’ “When you empower players, you bring out the very best in them! Pay equity is a splendid initiative. Kudos,” he said.

Women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur called the historic decision as a red letter day. “Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men,” Kaur said.

Bollywood stars have also welcomed the newly introduced pay system in Indian cricket.

“What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser (in more ways than one) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow,” wrote Shah Rukh on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu expressed her gratitude towards the cricket board. In a tweet, the actor said, “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example.” The actor had played the role of former Indian captain Mithali Raj in the 2022 movie “Shaabash Mithu”.

On Thursday, in a landmark decision, the BCCI announced equal fees for both men and women cricketers. Now, the women cricketers will receive Rs 15 lakh per test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I.

In the last AGM meeting of the BCCI, the board also announced the women’s IPL. The first-ever IPL match of women cricketers will take place next year onwards.