Indian cricket board to impose a two-year ban on Boria Majumdar in Wriddhiman Saha case

Boria Majumdar, the talk show host is likely to receive a two-year ban by the Indian cricket board after a three-member BCCI committee found him guilty of intimidating India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha over an interview request.

A top BCCI official told The Sunday Express on condition of anonymity that they would inform all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums and he won’t be given any media accreditations for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players would also be asked not to engage with him.

The incident came to light on February 19 this year when the 37-year-old Bengal wicketkeeper shared a post on Twitter stating his concerns regarding the journalist and where journalism has gone.

Wriddhiman Saha also shared the screenshot of the purported messages that he received from Boria Majumdar.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

After the revelation, Saha got widespread support from the cricketing fraternity and the former India coach Ravi Shastri urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to dive in.

Considering the social media post, the BCCI formed a committee that comprised treasurer Arun Dhumal, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe into Saha’s allegation.

Majumdar was identified by Saha and alleged that he was “bullied” for an interview.

On the other hand, Majumdar accused Saha of doctoring the Whatsapp message screenshot that he had posted on Twitter and later shared with the committee.