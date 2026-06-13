The FIFA World Cup 2026 is attracting an over 5-million-strong live audience this edition, but match attendees from India are likely to be only a contingent of about 30,000 as per industry estimates, far less than the 56,000 who travelled for the previous edition in Qatar in 2022.

Jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, this year’s World Cup is proving to be far more expensive in terms of cost, logistics and travel challenges, resulting in tepid interest from Indian travellers. The dynamic pricing strategy, employed for the first time by FIFA, will escalate match ticket prices even further, and add to the average costs. And with global geopolitical uncertainties, high airfares, visa issues, travel only gets tougher. While average costs per person to attend a single match in 2022 was Rs 2-3 lakh, it is double of that at Rs 5-6 lakh per person this time. Higher costs are due to higher airfares, visa fees, and pricier match tickets.

Dynamic Pricing

“The demand for FIFA held in the USA so far has been muted as compared to what we saw when the tournament was last held in Qatar. There are multiple reasons for it. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have hurt outbound travel to Europe and USA big time. Only essential travel is happening as airfares are expensive, and there is general concern with regard to safety. Moreover, getting a US visa now is extremely difficult.

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And, this time the tournament did not have a pre-event build up like it generally does. However, if the war stops and football fever picks up, we might see more bookings from India,” said Rajiv Mehra, general secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH). The slowdown is not limited to India. Several of the world’s most important football-travel markets are also witnessing weaker demand than expected.

Countries such as Brazil and Argentina, traditionally among the largest contributors of travelling World Cup fans, have seen a decline in interest. Rajeev Kohli, joint managing director of Delhi-based Creative Travel, who is currently in Latin America, said the sentiment remains subdued across the region. “Several travel partners in this part of the world share that high costs and visa issues, particularly for the US, are challenging.

Brazil operators are experiencing at least a 30-40% decline compared to past world cups because of these reasons.” Many people are reserving the World Cup outing for 2030, to be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which are closer to traditional football fan bases in Europe, Africa and parts of Asia.

Luxury Sports Tourism

Despite the challenges, for affluent and experience-driven travellers, the tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the demand has not disappeared altogether. Industry sources said such global sporting events continue to attract affluent Indian travellers, particularly passionate football fans who often plan in advance to secure tickets and travel arrangements.

Daniel Dsouza, co-founder of sports experiences and travel platform DreamSetGo, said interest in the tournament remains robust among premium travellers. “The demand for FIFA World Cup 2026 has been strong, with early interest building well for the tournament. As On Location’s official India sales agent for FIFA’s hospitality programme, we are seeing momentum, particularly around marquee match days and final-week packages. Indian fans have been booking early to lock in inventory and experiences.”

Rikant Pittie, co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, added: “The overall cost of attending a FIFA event can vary depending on factors such as destination, travel dates, accommodation preferences and match schedules. We are seeing growing curiosity around FIFA host destinations, though demand is currently concentrated among a specific segment of travellers with a strong interest in live sporting experiences.”

Pittie noted that major sporting events have historically driven sharp increases in travel-related costs. “Historically, major sporting events have seen flight and hotel prices rise by anywhere between 1.5x and 3x closer to the event dates, depending on demand and availability. As a result, travellers are increasingly researching and planning their trips early to secure better value and convenience,” he said.

This shift toward experience-led travel is also being observed by online travel platform Cleartrip. Pallavi Saxena, chief marketing and revenue officer at Cleartrip, explained that large sporting events like FIFA increasingly influence both travel intent and booking behaviour. “Despite the average airline travel cost to FIFA World Cup host nations at about Rs 92,000 between January and June, there is growing willingness among travellers to plan premium, experience-led travel around marquee global events,” she said.

Industry experts believe that sports tourism has evolved from a niche category into a major travel segment. Travellers are no longer choosing destinations first and activities later; instead, many are planning entire holidays around events they are passionate about. Rajeev Kale, president & country head, holidays, MICE and visa, Thomas Cook India, said this reflects a fundamental shift in consumer preferences. “Sports tourism is becoming a reflection of how Indian travellers are redefining the concept of a holiday, with major sporting events emerging as key travel motivators,” Kale said.

SOTC consumer data for 2024 highlighted a 40% surge in demand for big-ticket global sporting events, including the cricket World Series, Wimbledon, the Olympics and F1 (Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, etc). For the Paris Olympics in 2024, visa processing firm Atlys recorded a 60% rise in visa applications from India, along with a 50% jump in sports-related travel enquiries. Group visa applications also climbed 45% during the same period. KPMG estimates suggest India’s sports tourism market in 2023 valued at $10,870 million is expected to surge at a CAGR of 17.1% and reach $52,967 million by 2033.