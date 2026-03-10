Dinesh Karthik famously termed Sanju Samson as “Kerala’s darling boy” after Samson won the do-or-die game against the West Indies for Team India and performed the famous Kerala Namaskaram. Though Sanju is the talk of the town all thanks to his Player of the tournament performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, apparently, every World Cup winning Indian team from 1983 to the latest one has included one man from Kerala as a lucky charm, if one may call it that.

The folklore has evolved significantly over four decades, transforming from a symbolic “lucky charm” into a central pillar of India’s success.

Kerala connection in the 1983 World Cup winning squad of India: Sunil Walson

The pattern began with India’s historic 1983 ODI World Cup triumph. Fast bowler Sunil Valson was part of Kapil Dev’s iconic squad. While he famously did not play a single match during the tournament, his presence remained constant. He holds the unique distinction of being part of a World Cup-winning side despite never earning an international cap for India.

Kerala connection in 2007 and 2011 World Cup Winning Squad of India: S Sreesanth

Decades later, the baton passed to the fiery S. Sreesanth. The Kochi-born pacer was instrumental in India’s inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup win, notably taking a high-pressure catch to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq in the final. Sreesanth continued the trend, becoming a double world champion when he was part of the squad that secured the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Sanju Samson: The Kerala connection of 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup winning Indian Squads

In recent years, Sanju Samson has carried the mantle. Though he did not feature in the playing XI during India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory, he remained a vital squad member. By 2026, he transformed from a “lucky charm” into the tournament’s defining protagonist.



Named the Player of the Tournament in the 2026 T20 World Cup, Samson’s contribution was nothing short of miraculous. After an uncertain start to his career, he anchored India’s title defense with fearless batting in the knockout stages, including a stunning 97* against West Indies, and back-to-back 89-run knocks in the semi-final against England and the final against New Zealand.

From Valson’s silent presence to Samson’s roaring dominance, Kerala has consistently been at the heart of India’s world-beating destiny.

Table-The ‘Kerala Connection’ in India’s World Cup Victories