In a move that pushes cricket further into India’s shared entertainment economy, JioStar and PVR INOX have announced that matches from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, including India fixtures, both semi-finals and the final, will be screened live in cinemas across the country for the first time.

The initiative marks the first-ever theatrical broadcast of live International Women’s T20 World Cup in India.

Cricket moves from living room to cinema hall

Under the partnership, selected PVR INOX theatres will screen India’s group-stage matches along with the knockout rounds, bringing the tournament into a shared public viewing format more commonly associated with blockbuster films or major men’s cricket finals.

The rollout will span at least 168 screenings nationwide, with organisers saying the distribution will expand as the tournament progresses and stakes rise.

“Cricket has an unmatched ability to bring people together,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO- Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Limited as per an official release.

“From edge-of-the-seat moments to unforgettable match-winning performances, fans across the country will now experience every boundary, wicket, and celebration on the big screen in a truly immersive, stadium-like environment,” he said.

Dutta added that the partnership reflects PVR INOX’s focus on “creating unforgettable shared entertainment experiences” and supporting the growing popularity of women’s cricket.

A pricing strategy built on accessibility

The most striking feature of the rollout is not just the format, but the pricing.

Tickets will be sold between ₹99 and ₹150, a deliberate move to keep entry barriers low and widen attendance across age and income groups.

Industry executives say the pricing is designed to replicate a stadium-like atmosphere inside cinemas while ensuring that women’s cricket reaches audiences beyond traditional broadcast viewership.

The screenings will include India’s matches, both semi-finals and the final, effectively guaranteeing cinema exposure during the most high-profile stages of the tournament.

Women’s cricket and the shared-screen economy

The collaboration is part of a broader push by broadcasters and rights holders to move women’s cricket into more visible, collective viewing spaces.

According to JioStar, the initiative aligns with its long-term strategy of growing women’s cricket through “bold, accessible, and audience-first initiatives” that extend beyond home viewing.

By taking matches into cinemas, the partnership taps into a growing “live-event cinema” model in India, where sport is increasingly being packaged as a communal entertainment product rather than a private screen experience.

Why cinemas are betting on cricket

For PVR INOX, the move represents another step in diversifying cinema content beyond films, as exhibition chains look for alternative revenue streams and higher utilisation of screens during non-traditional movie windows.

Live sport, particularly cricket, offers a ready-made audience and predictable spikes in demand during marquee fixtures involving India.

The women’s game, in particular, has been gaining commercial momentum in India following increased broadcast visibility and growing international success, making it an attractive addition to the live-screening portfolio.

A bigger stage for women’s cricket

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 already represents one of the most significant editions of the tournament in terms of distribution strategy. The cinema partnership adds another layer to its broadcast footprint, bringing matches into shared public spaces beyond television and digital platforms.

With India fixtures, semi-finals and the final all set for theatrical release, organisers say the goal is to convert major tournament moments into collective cultural events.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. in must-win situation

Talking about the Indian women’s team, following their loss to South Africa, they find themselves in a must-win scenario. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side’s best bet for a semi-final qualification is winning both their remaining matches against Bangladesh (June 25) and Australia (June 28) and hope that one of Australia or South Africa lose at least one of their fixtures.

The business behind the big screen

At its core, the initiative reflects a wider shift in how live sport is consumed in India from individual screens to shared venues, and from passive viewing to experiential entertainment.

With tickets starting at just Rs 99, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is being positioned not only as a global cricket tournament, but also as a mass-access entertainment product designed for cinema halls.

For broadcasters, exhibitors and the sport itself, the bet is as much on expanding the audience of women’s cricket as it is on expanding where that audience watches it.