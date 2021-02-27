India Women vs South Africa Women ODI, T20 Series: Veteran Shikha Pandey axed, rookie Shwetha Verma gets maiden call-up

While Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the ODI and T20I teams respectively, wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia has also been dropped.
File photo of pacer of Shikha Pandey. (PTI)
Veteran India pacer Shikha Pandey was on Saturday dropped from both ODI and T20 squads that will take on South African women in a twin series starting March 7. While Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the ODI and T20I teams respectively, wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia has also been dropped from the squads due to her inept batting performances in recent times.
Rookie keeper-batsman Shwetha Verma, along with the seasoned Sushma Verma, are the two keepers in both formats. Teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma hasn’t found a place in the ODI team.