The one-off Test between the India women’s national cricket team and the Australia women’s national cricket team carries more than just competitive significance. Across both dressing rooms, several players are within touching distance of historic milestones, while both teams have the chance to extend notable streaks. From career landmarks to potential world records, the match could become one of the most statistically significant encounters in recent Women’s Test cricket.

On Day 1 of the match, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Australia women already have the Women in Blue on the mat. The Indian side were all out for 198. In reply, at the end of the first day’s play, Australia were three down for 96.

Here are the list of records created, to be created and could be created during IND W vs AUS W one-off Test at WACA Ground, Perth.

A Farewell with History for Alyssa Healy

For Alyssa Healy, the Test represents the final chapter of a remarkable international career. The Australian wicketkeeper is playing the 299th and final international match of her career, bringing the curtains down on one of the most influential journeys in modern women’s cricket.

Healy also has a record within reach. She is currently tied with Margaret Jennings for the second-most fielding dismissals by an Australian in Women’s Tests, both sitting on 24 dismissals. One more catch or stumping would allow Healy to move into sole possession of second place, adding another milestone to her farewell appearance.

Mandhana and Perry Close in on Batting Landmarks

Several major batting milestones are also on the horizon. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana began the match 118 runs away from surpassing Shantha Rangaswamy to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in Women’s Test history. Despite managing just four runs in the first innings, the record remains within reach if Mandhana produces a strong second-innings knock.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry is closing in on a prestigious milestone of her own. Entering the Test with 930 career runs, Perry needs 70 more to reach 1,000 Test runs, which would make her only the third Australian woman to achieve the feat.

Winning Streaks and Rare Feats on the Line

The match could also reshape team records. India have won their last three Tests, and another victory would give the India women’s national cricket team their longest winning streak in Test history with four consecutive wins. Australia, meanwhile, could extend their own run to three straight victories.

There is also the possibility of a rare individual record. Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has scored centuries in her last two Test innings—210 and 163. Another hundred in this match would make her the first cricketer, male or female, to score centuries in three consecutive Test innings.

India’s bowlers are chasing a record of their own as well. The team has taken all ten wickets in each of their last six opposition innings in Tests. If they repeat the feat in this match, it would create a new world record for the longest streak of all-out bowling innings.