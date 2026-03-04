When the Indian team bus moves into the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, it will not just a squad of talented cricketers; it carried the weight of a generational shift. For the first time in nearly two decades, an Indian scorecard for an ICC knockout match will not feature the names Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

To find the last time India entered a win-or-go-home ICC match without at least one of these two pillars, you have to travel back to the 2006 Champions Trophy. Both were not part of the 2007 ODI World Cup either but India had failed to reach the knockout stage in that ODI competition.

Since the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, India have played in 24 consecutive ICC knockout matches where either Rohit, Kohli, or both were in the playing XI. That unbroken streak finally ends with the semi-final against England.

No Rohit, No Kohli: The end of the ‘safety net’

For nearly two decades, this iconic pair acted as India’s competitive safety net. From Kohli’s clinical precision in the 2014 semi-final to Rohit’s dominant hundred in the 2015 quarter-final, the team’s blueprint consistently relied on their unique capacity to either stabilise the innings or ignite the scoring.

This Thursday, the Safety Net is officially gone. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the new Men in Blue have the talent but are not that experienced yet. Moreover, with Sanju Samson, fresh off his match-winning 97* and the explosive Abhishek Sharma at the top, the new age team often does not have a traditional anchor, a role which Kohli owned like no other, returning only after finishing matches.

The Wankhede litmus test

Without the icons in the dressing room, the pressure falls on the likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav who are the experienced campaigners in this set up. They will have to prove that India’s new team can survive the furnace of a World Cup knockout. The streak will end and the shadows of the greats will eventually recede. The stage will belong entirely to Suryakumar Yadav’s boys.