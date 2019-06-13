India, West Indies to kickstart World Test Championship this August; final in England

In a bid to make Test cricket more interesting, the International Cricket Council (ICC) islaunching the World Test Championship in August this year. The series will kickstart with two five-day matches between India and West Indies in the Caribbean in August and September. Cricket's governing body is looking to generate interest for the longest-format of the game by starting the championship. The first Test will be played at Viv Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua from August 22-26, while the second test match will be played from August 30-September 2 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The World Test championship will be played over the next two years and will feature the top nine Test playing nations. Each team will play a series against six of the eight other teams. All series will have two to five Test matches. Each team will play six series. While three will be played at home, three will be played away. The number of test matches being played by each team will vary. A team can score a maximum of 120 points after the end of each series. Two teams with the maximum points will face each other in the final in England in 2021, which will host the first ever world Test champion. India's tour to West Indies will start on August 3. Apart from the Test series, India will also play three Twenty20Is and three ODIs. Meanwhile, the one-day World Cup is already on in England. India will take on New Zealand later on Thursday. New Zealand is leading the points table with three wins in as many matches. Virat Kohli and company have won their first two matches and would look to continue the good form against New Zealand on Thursday. Last evening, Australia got better of Pakistan by 41 runs. Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for India-Pakistan match, which is scheduled for June 16 (Sunday).