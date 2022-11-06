India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Score: IND win toss, elect to bat first

IND vs ZIM T20 Match Live Updates: The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the 42nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 today. India and Zimbabwe will play against each other in this match which is scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm IST. Team India will hope to finish on top of Group 2 with a victory over Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup. The match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

With KL Rahul’s decent outing in the last match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli’s return to his best and Suryakumar Yadav’s consistent performances is a testament to the preparedness of Team India. Not to forget the in-form bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin that can give batters a run for their money.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have confirmed their departure after losing their previous outing against Netherlands.

Ind vs Zimbabwe T20 Match: Probable XIs

Team India Probable XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Team Zimbabwe Probable XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (Captain), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Catch all the live updates of the match here:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne 06 November 2022 Zimbabwe vs India 10/0 (2.3) Bowlers O R WKT Richard Ngarava * 1.3 4 0 Tendai Chatara 1 6 0 Batsman R B KL Rahul * 4 8 Rohit Sharma 6 7 Play In Progress ( Day – Super 12 – Match 30 ) India elected to bat

Live Updates