Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and opted to field first during their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai on February 26 (Thursday). In the must-win Super 8 encounter India made two changes, bringing in Sanju Samson in place of Rinku Singh and replacing Washington Sundar with vice-captain Axar Patel. Zimbabwe made one change too, bringing in Tinotenda Maposa, a pacer in place of leg-break bowler Greame Cremer.

Following a crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa that left India with a dismal Net Run Rate of -3.880, the defending champions find themselves in a “do-or-die” scenario. Zimbabwe, the giant-killers who stunned Australia earlier in the tournament, are equally desperate after their recent loss to the West Indies. With India gasping for air in Group 1, this match will decide who stays alive in the semi-final race.

India vs Zimbabwe Playing 11

India Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

ALSO READ T20 World Cup 2026: Why India vs Zimbabwe seems eerily similar to 1999 Leicester heartbreak

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Head to Head

India holds a dominant 10-3 record against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Notably, this is their first-ever meeting in India in this format, giving the hosts a massive home-crowd advantage.

Format Total Matches India Won Zimbabwe Won No Result T20Is 13 10 3 0 T20WCs 2 2 0 0

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report

The Chepauk surface has been uncharacteristically batting-friendly during this World Cup, with an average first-innings score of 187. However, the center strip remains a black-soil pitch that offers a “slow and low” challenge as the game progresses. While pacers have statistically taken more wickets recently, the “mystery spin” of Varun Chakravarthy and the guile of Sikandar Raza will be the deciding factors in the middle overs.

ALSO READ IND vs ZIM Live Streaming: How to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 match

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Chennai Weather Report

The Chennai weather forecast for today is hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 32°C. There is a 0% chance of rain, ensuring a full 40-over contest. The high humidity (reaching 75% in the evening) will bring the Dew Factor into play. Interestingly, the ground staff is using a special “Dew Cure” chemical imported from the US to help spinners grip the ball better in the second innings.