21:00 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

"It’s always great, you know, when you contribute for the team. And I was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, so finally it’s happening. I’m really happy. I would say it wasn’t that intentional (talking about slowing down), but I just wanted to, you know, spend some time at the pitch because if you see, I haven’t even played 10-12 balls in the whole tournament yet," Abhishek said.

"So I just wanted to spend some time and a special mention to the team, the way they’ve treated me so far. It was like at the end, you wouldn’t feel that I wasn’t scoring runs for the team. And I mean, in the practice sessions as well, in the hotels as well, they all were just waiting for this moment and they all were just, you know, reminding me that, you know, you have done this before as well and your time is not so far," he added.

"You just keep believing. So that’s happened. Of course (whether it felt like a video game towards the end), I mean, the way they have finished the innings, I feel the intent is back, the way they wanted, the way we have played the whole year. I mean, that was the plan we decided yesterday as well as a batting unit that if we feel that we have faced enough balls or maybe we have seen enough balls, just go out and express yourself," he further said.

"I mean, it wasn’t, you know, going so far that well, but you know, that was the plan we had yesterday and the day before as well at the practice sessions. As a batter, as a batting unit, we have to go and express ourselves. That’s how we were playing the whole year and that’s how we’re going to back each other."