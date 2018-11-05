India Vs Windies 2018: Kuldeep Yadav shines as India beat Windies in T20 opener

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 2:03 PM

Kuldeep Yadav performed brilliantly in the first T20 against the Windies to ensure India registered a comfortable win over the visitors. Playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders gave Kuldeep an edge over the opposition as he was aware of the conditions at the Eden Gardens. The left arm chinaman bowler knew that the ball would grip more as turn was not something that would be on offer.

The spinner managed to take three wickets for just 13 runs in his spell of four overs. During the post-match press conference, Kuldeep Yadav said, “It is a massive, massive advantage when you have played a lot of matches at a venue.”

“You know the wicket, the outfield and even the angles. That gives you a lot of confidence. I know for instance that if you vary your pace on this surface you will get your reward. It helps a lot and gives me immense confidence,” said Kuldeep Yadav.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya made his debut for the Indian team and gave Kuldeep Yadav ample support from the other end. Kuldeep Yadav praised Krunal and said, “He came on in the seventh over and I in the eighth. The only chat we had was that the wicket was not offering turn but the ball was gripping.” Both bowlers kept things tight making sure that the Windies batsmen did not get a chance to free their arms.

India was set a total of 110 by the Windies which should have been a walk in the park but 3 quick Indian wickets put the Windies right back into the game. However, India managed to survive the scare as Dinesh Karthik played the anchor and built partnerships with Manish Pandey and Krunal Pandya to make sure India crossed the line with ease.

