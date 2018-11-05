India vs Windies 2018: India look to wrap up series in Lucknow

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 2:16 PM

India dominated the first T-20 international against the Windies and will be looking to do the same in the second game in Lucknow.

The top order collapse in Eden Gardens will be something that the Indian team will be looking to rectify.

India dominated the first T-20 international against the Windies and will be looking to do the same in the second game in Lucknow. This is the first time that Lucknow will host an international match. Rohit Sharma and his boys will be keen to make short work of the Windies side.

The top order collapse in Eden Gardens will be something that the Indian team will be looking to rectify. Players like KL Rahul and Manish Pandey have an opportunity to make sure that they make the most of the opportunity that they get. Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma is leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli who has been rested for the T20 series keeping in mind the long Australian tour coming ahead.

The Indian team has a chance to test their middle order again which has been a major area of concern for the team management. On the other hand, the Windies team will be looking to make a strong comeback as they have players like Kieron Pollard and Carlos Braithwaite who can definitely turn the game around for them.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The Indian bowling department has not let the team down but the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav would definitely be looking to do better than what they did at the Eden Gardens. It will be interesting to see what the track offers at the newly constructed Ekana stadium in Lucknow. India in the recent past has relied heavily on Kohli and Rohit Sharma during chasing a target. The absence of Kohli will give chance to youngsters like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul to step up to the occasion and perform if India is given a stiff target to chase.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST ON 6th November 2018.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Oshane Thomas,Sherfane Rutherford

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs Windies 2018: India look to wrap up series in Lucknow
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition