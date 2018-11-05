India vs Windies 2018: India look to wrap up series in Lucknow

The top order collapse in Eden Gardens will be something that the Indian team will be looking to rectify.

India dominated the first T-20 international against the Windies and will be looking to do the same in the second game in Lucknow. This is the first time that Lucknow will host an international match. Rohit Sharma and his boys will be keen to make short work of the Windies side.

The top order collapse in Eden Gardens will be something that the Indian team will be looking to rectify. Players like KL Rahul and Manish Pandey have an opportunity to make sure that they make the most of the opportunity that they get. Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma is leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli who has been rested for the T20 series keeping in mind the long Australian tour coming ahead.

The Indian team has a chance to test their middle order again which has been a major area of concern for the team management. On the other hand, the Windies team will be looking to make a strong comeback as they have players like Kieron Pollard and Carlos Braithwaite who can definitely turn the game around for them.

The Indian bowling department has not let the team down but the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav would definitely be looking to do better than what they did at the Eden Gardens. It will be interesting to see what the track offers at the newly constructed Ekana stadium in Lucknow. India in the recent past has relied heavily on Kohli and Rohit Sharma during chasing a target. The absence of Kohli will give chance to youngsters like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul to step up to the occasion and perform if India is given a stiff target to chase.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST ON 6th November 2018.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Oshane Thomas,Sherfane Rutherford