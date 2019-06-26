India vs West Indies World Cup 2019: When and where to watch, livestream next encounter of the Men in Blue

Indian captain Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a century in ICC World Cup 2019 yet will be looking to score big against West Indies.

India will face West Indies in their sixth match of the World Cup on Thursday. Led by Virat Kohli, the team will be looking to win this game after a narrow escape against Afghanistan. A win against West Indies will take India a step closer to sealing a semifinal berth at the ICC World Cup 2019.

It will be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant gets a game after the middle order failed to accelerate during the match against Afghanistan. Rishabh Pant replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the squad after the opener was ruled out because of a fractured thumb. The wicketkeeper-batsman has the ability to change any game in a few overs through his explosive hitting. The 21-year-old is a left-handed batsman and would also lend variety to the Indian batting order, all of whom are right-handed.

When to watch India vs West Indies?

India vs West Indies will take place on June 27, 2019.

Where will India vs West Indies take place?

India vs West Indies will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. This will be India’s second match at this ground.

What time does India vs West Indies match begin?

The match will start at 3 pm Indian Standard Time.

How to watch India vs West Indies live on TV?

India vs West Indies will be telecast live on the channels Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2. The match will also be available on the HD channels as well.

How to watch live streaming of India vs West Indies?

India vs West Indies can be streamed live on Hotstar app. Airtel users can watch the match live using Airtel TV app. Jio users can also watch the match on live streaming using the JIO TV app.

You can also track the live updates of India vs West Indies on www.financialexpress.com