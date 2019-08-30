India vs West Indies: Will Virat Kohli replace Rishabh Pant with Wriddhiman Saha?

The fast bowler scalped 5 wickets in the second innings of the first Test match helping India dismiss West Indies for 100.

The wicket keeper’s slot in the Indian cricket team for the second test match with the West Indies may be up for grabs with Rishabh Pant failing to capitalise on the opportunities in the first test match at Port of Spain. Despite a good job behind the stumps, Pant came under fire for his poor performance with the bat with scores of 24 and 7 in the match, which India won by 315 runs.

Wriddhiman Saha, who is in the touring squad, may get a look-in ahead of Pant. The West Bengal stumper has scored 1,164 runs in 32 test matches with an average of 30.6, which is considered decent for Test match cricket.

Rishabh Pant has not been able to make an impact during this tour, but he does have the ability to change the complexion of the game on his day. It could be a tough call for skipper Virat Kohli in the tossup between youth and experience. Pant is seen as a replacement for MS Dhoni in the long run. Kohli may persist with Pant keeping the future in mind.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has been in sensational form for India. The fast bowler took 5 wickets in the second innings of the first Test match, helping India dismiss West Indies for 100. He was well supported by Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami who kept taking wickets from the other end and did not give any freedom to the West Indian batsmen to flourish.

Kohli will be happy with Ajinkya Rahane’s form, but the indifferent form of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order is a concern.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.