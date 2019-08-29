India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli on verge of breaking MS Dhoni’s record

India’s captain Virat Kohli plays a shot against West Indies during day three of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli led India to its biggest overseas victory in the first Test against West Indies. This was Kohli’s 12th overseas win as a captain, overtaking Sourav Ganguly’s 11. The swashbuckling right-hander is on the verge of becoming the most successful India captain. Since taking over the captaincy in 2014, Kohli has led India to wins in 27 Tests, and is currently level with MS Dhoni.

Under Kohli’s captaincy, the Men in Blue have won 10 series. India also attained the top spot in the ICC Test rankings after a series win against Australia in 2018. If India win the second Test against West Indies in Sabina Park, Jamaica, Kohli will overtake Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain. Dhoni registered 27 wins from 60 Test wins, while Kohli has 27 wins from the 47 matches that he has led the team in.

The 30-year-old from Delhi has a phenomenal batting record as a captain too. Kohli has scored 4515 runs in 46 Test matches with an average of 62.71 and has a highest score of 248.

India began the 2-year-long journey of the World Test Championship with a 318-run win against West Indies. Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged the Man of the Match for scoring 81 and 102 in the two innings. Rahane was amply supported by Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja. The second Test will be played at Jamaica and will begin on August 30. India’s pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami rattled out West Indies for 100 in the first Test to help India win the match.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.