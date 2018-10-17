India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Rahul Dravid had played 40 games against the West Indies and managed to score 1348 runs whereas former India captain Sourav Ganguly played 27 ODIs and scored 1142 runs against them.

Team India captain, Virat Kohli has been in sensational form and has gone from strength to strength, dominating every format of the game. He is now on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for scoring the most number of runs against West Indies in the 50-over format. Kohli needs 187 more runs to become the highest run-getter against the West Indies.

Sachin Tendulkar had scored 1573 runs in 39 matches with an average of 52.73 against the West Indies scoring 11 fifties and 4 international hundreds against them. The current India captain Virat Kohli has played just 27 ODIs and has a staggering average of 60.30 and 1387 runs under his belt Virat is the only the fourth Indian player to score 1000 plus runs against the Carribean side with the other three being India’s batting greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid had played 40 games against the West Indies and managed to score 1348 runs whereas former India captain Sourav Ganguly played 27 ODIs and scored 1142 runs against them. Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin have all managed to score 978, 899 and 998 runs, respectively against the West Indies team.

As India take on the West Indies in the 50 over format it will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli can surpass the little master Sachin Tendulkar and go on to make another record in the process. MS Dhoni who stands at 899 runs in 33 ODIs will also have a chance to breach the 1,000 mark and become the 5th Indian batsmen to score 1,000 plus runs against the visitors.

The ODI series against the West Indies team will be crucial as India need to get the team combination right with the 2019 World cup approaching. The middle order muddle needs to be resolved in this series which will help them get a clear picture for the 2019 World Cup squad.