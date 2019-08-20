India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli on the brink of breaking MS Dhoni’s captaincy record

Virat Kohli’s form in Test matches has also been incredible, he has scored 4515 runs in 46 matches with an average of 62.71 and the highest score of 248.

Virat Kohli took over India’s test captaincy in 2014. Since then, the Men in Blue have won 10 series under the swashbuckling batsman. India also attained the top spot in the Test rankings after a series victory in Australia in 2018. One feather missing from Kohli’s hat though is the most number of Test wins by an Indian captain, a record which is currently held by MS Dhoni.

The 30-year-old from Delhi is a win away from Dhoni’s record and could overtake the wicketkeeper in the series against West Indies. Dhoni is currently India’s most successful test captain with 27 wins from 60 Test matches. Virat Kohli has the chance to break this record as he has won 26 matches out of the 46 matches that he has led the team in.

Dhoni had a phenomenal record in home matches but couldn’t repeat the success when India travelled abroad. Kohli as captain has won matches in India as well as abroad. In the 26 matches that India have played abroad under Kohli, the team has won 12. Kohli’s overall win percentage as a captain is an impressive 56.52. India has lost 10 test matches under his captaincy which is also 8 less than MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli’s batting form since he took over captaincy has also been incredible. The right-hander has scored 4515 runs in 46 Test matches with an average of 62.71 and the highest score of 248. One of the major factors for India’s success under Kohli has been the bowling lineup. The current team comprises of a lethal set of fast bowlers comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami along with world-class spinners like R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. Cheteshwar Pujara is also one batsman who is one the best in Test cricket and has been a major factor for India’s success. He has played valuable knocks for the country in tough situations.

India will face West Indies on August 22 for the first test match of the series. This will also be the beginning of the Test championship for both the teams and which will go on for a period of two years. the finals of the Test championship will be played at Lords on June 2021.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.