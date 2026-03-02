India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: As India and the West Indies face off at Eden Gardens in a virtual quarter-final, the atmosphere is heavy with the weight of history. For many fans, the match is a chance to finally settle a ten-year-old score.

Remarkably, tonight’s Super 8 clash is the first time these two giants have met in a T20 World Cup since that heartbreaking night in Mumbai during the 2016 tournament.

The 2016 heartbreak at Wankhede

In the 2016 Semi-Final, India seemed to be cruising toward a home World Cup final. Driven by a masterful 89 from Virat Kohli, India posted a formidable 192/2.

However, the game turned on two moments of poor discipline. India’s bowlers caught the West Indies’ dangerous Lendl Simmons twice, but both deliveries, one by Ravichandran Ashwin and one by Hardik Pandya, were ruled no-balls. Ashwin overstepped in the 7th over, giving Simmons a life when he was on just 18. Hardik repeated the mistake in the 15th over, overstepping when Simmons was on 50.

Simmons made the most of those extra lives scoring an unbeaten 82 to chase down the target with two balls to spare, knocking India out of the tournament.

West Indies needed 73 runs from the last six overs against India #OnThisDay in 2016, in order to secure a spot in the #T20WorldCup final.



🎥 Watch how @Russell12A and @54simmo finished it with two balls to spare 👇 pic.twitter.com/I5ZAvdhiYJ — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2020

The Eden Gardens connection

While 2016 left a scar on Indian cricket, the West Indies have golden memories of Eden Gardnes. Just days after beating India in Mumbai, they travelled to Eden Gardens to lift the trophy, famously remembered for Carlos Brathwaite hitting four consecutive sixes in the final over.

Roles reversed in this match?

The roles though are seemingly reversed in this match. India have an undefeated 4-0 record against the West Indies in T20Is at Eden Gardens.

After the no-ball disaster of 2016, all eyes will be on India’s pace attack to maintain perfect discipline under the intense Kolkata pressure.

The stakes tonight are as high as they were in 2016. Because the West Indies have a significantly better Net Run Rate (NRR), a washout would send the Caribbean side into the semi-finals.

For India, there is no safety net. To stay in the 2026 T20 World Cup and move into the final four, they must beat the West Indies tonight and perhaps once again the Men in Blue would carry the burden of being the outright favourites.