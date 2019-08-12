India vs West Indies: Sunil Gavaskar backs Shreyas Iyer at number 4 for India

Praising Iyer former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said that this should help Iyer get a permanent position in the Indian ODI team.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer scored a valuable 71 off 68 balls to help India reach a respectable total against West Indies. During his knock, Iyer, who is the captain of Delhi Capitals, struck 5 boundaries and a six. The way Iyer paced his innings was appreciated by former cricketers and his teammates as well. This was Iyer’s third half-century in 8 One Day Internationals and he could be the answer to India’s middle-order woes. The right-hander stitched a valuable partnership with Indian captain Virat Kohli of 125 runs which also helped Kohli reach his 42nd ODI hundred. Praising Iyer, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said that this knock should help Iyer get a permanent position in the Indian ODI team.

Sunil Gavaskar also went on to add that Shreyas Iyer’s batting style is more suited for number 4 as he has the temperament to pace his innings and can go on to bat for 30-35 overs. During the post-match analysis Gavaskar added that “In my view, Rishabh Pant is much better, like an MS Dhoni, at 5 or 6 as a finisher because that’s where his natural game and natural flair will come into play,” PTI reported.

The former Indian batting legend backed his statement by saying that Indian top order comprises players like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who have the ability to bat for 40 plus overs after which Pant is an obvious choice at number four because of his ability to hit the ball. But, if India loses quick wickets and the team needs someone to bat for 30 plus overs then Iyer could be the man for India.

India will play their next match and final ODI of the series at Port of Spain on August 14. It will be an important match for both teams as India will look to win the series 2-0, whereas West Indies will be hoping to level the series as winning the series is not an option for them.