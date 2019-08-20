India vs West Indies: When and Where to watch first Test match

Kohli and the rest of the team will have to play good cricket as they hope to build momentum for the Test championship. (Image: Reuters)

India will take on West Indies in the first Test match of the series. Virat Kohli and his men will be looking to start the season with a win under their belt. This will also be the beginning of the Test championship for both teams which will go on for the next two years and the final will be played at Lord’s in the month of June in 2020. India played their last Test series against Australia back in January 2019. Kohli and the rest of the team will have to play good cricket as they hope to build momentum for the Test championship.

On the other hand, West Indies will be hoping for a victory in the Test series after having lost both ODI and T20 series against India. The hosts will have to give all-round performances with both bat and ball if they want to win against India.

When will India vs West Indies first Test match begin?

India will play against West Indies from August 22.

Where will India vs West Indies first Test match take place?

India vs West Indies will take place at North Sound.

What time will India vs West Indies first Test Match begin?

India vs West Indies will start at 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where can India vs West Indies first Test match be watched Live on TV?

India vs West Indies first Test Match can be watched live on Ten Sports 1 and Ten Sports 3. It will also be available on the HD channels as well.

Where can India vs West Indies first Test match be watched live online?

India vs West Indies can be streamed live online on the Sony Liv App.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.