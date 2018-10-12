India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur gets injured on Test Debut

In his second over, Shardul was seen in considerable pain after bowling the fourth delivery and started hobbling. (Twitter)

Fast-bowler Shardul Thakur who made his much-awaited Test debut against West Indies on Friday in Hyderabad, was forced to leave the field due to a groin strain after bowling only 10 deliveries. Thakur was included in the playing XI in place of Mohammed Shami who was rested after playing six consecutive Tests since the England tour. In his second over, Shardul was seen in considerable pain after bowling the fourth delivery and started hobbling.

Physio Patrick Farhart came inside the ground and the pace was seen showing what looked like a groin strain. After talking to captain Virat Kohli and Farhart, Thakur decided to leave the field. Ravichandran Ashwin completed Thakur’s over by bowling the last two deliveries.

Earlier, the fast bowler had injured his groin during the Asia Cup also because of which he had to pull out of the tournament and it seems that the injury has come back to haunt him. Shardul had participated in the Vijay Hazare trophy after the first time he got injured and did not face any injury problems during his matches for Mumbai in the tournament.

Shardul was taken for scans after he left the field and reports have revealed that he will not be a bowling any more overs on the first day as more tests need to be conducted on the nature of his injury. The team management will take a call after the results come back from the scan.

Earlier in the day, Windies won the toss and decided to bat first in Hyderabad on what looked like a good pitch to bat on. India is currently leading the series 1-0.