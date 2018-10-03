India Vs West Indies: Shai Hope to Prithvi Shaw – 5 players to watch out for

The Indian cricket team is back at home, against an opposition which on paper, is not as strong as the English side which defeated Men in Blue 4-1 a few months ago. With a little over a month left for Australia tour, team India would be looking to start fresh and put the England tour behind. The selectors have decided to rest their premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and it will be interesting to see how others respond. It won’t be easy for Windies batsmen to score runs against the three-man spin attack featuring Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Here are 5 players to watch out for during India vs West Indies 1st Test:

Prithvi Shaw

The 18-year-old Mumbai boy has been knocking the doors of the Indian team for quite a while and is likely to make his Test debut on Thursday. Shaw had led India Under 19 team to world cup triumph earlier this year and has performed well for India A side too. His exploits in IPL also showed a glimpse of young boy’s talent. Shaw rose to fame in 2013 when he had scored 546 runs off 330 balls at the age of 14. The innings included 85 fours and five sixes. A couple of good performances against Windies, can earn Shaw a seat on the plane to Australia.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant grabbed his chance with both hands in Wriddhiman Saha’s absence, scoring his maiden century in the final Test against England. The southpaw became the only Indian wicketkeeper batsmen to score a century in England and would become more dangerous on Indian wickets. The Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman has five centuries to his name in first-class cricket with an average of over 50 and is seen as a long-term option for India.

Shai Hope

The West Indian wicketkeeper batsmen made his Test debut back in 2015 against England but it was in 2017 against the same opposition, when he scored his maiden Test century. In the same series, he scored another ton helping his side win a historic Test in England as Windies chased down a score of 322. One of the better players of spin in the West Indies’ team, Hope would look to improve his Test average which stands at 31.02.

Shannon Gabriel

The Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler made his debut against England just like Hope but had a game to forget as he was injured just after five overs and was taken off the field. Gabriel has two five-wicket hauls to his name and took 9 for 92 at Bridgetown to help the Windies win a memorable Test match against Pakistan. His pace has troubled the Indian batsmen in the past and the fast-bowler would be looking to make an impact in tough Indian conditions.

Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian vice-captain has failed to make an impact in the last few tours, leading to questions over his spot in the side. Rahane’s Test average is 40.91 which is below par for a player who has featured in 50 matches. Surprisingly, he averages just 32 at home compared to his overseas average of 46.33. With Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma waiting in the ranks, Rahane needs to pull up his socks to keep his place in the side.