India vs West Indies 2nd Test match: When and Where to watch live streaming, live score

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Virat Kohli -led Team India will face West Indies in the second Test match at Jamaica starting Friday. After winning the first Test, the Indian team will be raring to go against their opponents as they look to end the series with another victory. India’s won the first match by 318 runs which helped them gain 60 points in the World Test Championship.

Kohli and his team will be hoping that they can repeat the performance in the last Test match of the series which will give them 60 more points and help them retain the top spot in the Test championship. On the other hand, West Indies captain Jason Holder will be hoping for a comeback and win the match to level the series.

It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli makes changes in the playing XI for the second Test match.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd Test match take place?

India vs West Indies will be held at Kingston, Jamaica.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

India vs West Indies will begin on 30th August 2019.

Where can India vs West Indies 2nd Test match be watched on TV?

India vs West Indies can be watched live on Ten Sports 1, Ten Sports 3 and Ten HD 1 and Ten HD 3.

Where can India vs West Indies 2nd Test match be live-streamed?

India vs West Indies can be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.