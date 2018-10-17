India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan to make way for Prithvi Shaw?

Prithvi Shaw was named Man of the Series against West Indies. (Source: BCCI)

It was the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy when Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting together for the first time for team India. Since then, the duo has established itself as the obvious choice in limited-overs’ format, adding 3881 runs in just 83 innings at an impressive average of 47.32, often peaking at multi-nation tournaments to help India win big. Rohit and Shikhar’s form in white ball cricket has kept other prolific run-scorers like Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul on the bench for a long time. In fact, an in-form Prithvi Shaw also failed to get a maiden ODI call-up for the first two ODI’s against Windies despite having a terrific start to his international career.

However, if a report from The Indian Express is to be believed, at least one of them may make way for the 18-year-old Mumbai sensation for the last three ODIs. The report claims that selectors are keen to rotate senior players to make sure they stay fit for next year’s ICC ODI World Cup. At the same time, they also want to try out new faces keeping future in mind – a message that was conveyed to the team management last week during the review meeting.

The meeting was attended by selectors, captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

The IE report quoted a source privy to the meeting as saying that players like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya may not play regularly in the coming months as the board wants to keep them fit for tough assignments. It added that even though Rohit and Dhawan have performed well in the ODIs and remain the first-choice pair for the team, the management wants to try out Shaw to give themselves more options.

Shaw has played 22 List A games so far, scoring 938 runs at an average of 42.33 and at a strike rate of 115.37 with the help of five fifties and three hundreds. He had a terrific start to his international cricket by scoring a century on his Test debut against West Indies in Rajkot and followed it with a fifty in Hyderabad. There is no doubt that Shaw would be thrilled to play the same opposition in a shorter format, if selected for the final three ODIs.

Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav who picked up his maiden 10-wicket haul in the second Test, has been rewarded with an ODI call-up as a replacement for Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai pacer had to leave the field on his Test debut after bowling just 10 deliveries.