India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant earns praise from VVS Laxman for ‘mature knock’

India’s former Test great VVS Laxman came out all praise for Rishabh Pant for what he termed as a “mature knock” during the first One Day International of the three-match series against West Indies in Chennai. While speaking to Star Sports, Laxman said he was happy how Rishabh Pant built his innings. The former Indian batter VVS Laxman said, “Rishabh Pant took his time to analyse the slow and sluggish wicket in Chennai and changed his game accordingly”. Rishabh Pant had been struggling in the ODI format for some time but he came good in a match where India had lost Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul early on in the innings.

Rishabh Pant scored 71 off 69 balls in an innings which included 7 boundaries and one six with a strike rate of 102.89. This knock is set to provide Pant a lot of confidence as India has two more games to play against the visitors in the remainder of the series. Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Kieron Pollard as Pant tried to hit him over mid-wicket in the 40th over of the match.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer who has been given the number 4 spot, has been batting well for the team and scored another valuable 70 alongside Pant against the West Indies. Shreyas Iyer has been in good form in both T20I and ODI format for the Indian team. However, both batsmen will be disappointed as they missed the opportunity to score big hundreds against the opposition after setting themselves up brilliantly.

India will need to win the next game if they want to stay alive in the ODI series. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer played really well and hammered the Indian bowlers to set up a comfortable win in the end. Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar were the only bowlers who managed to get wickets.