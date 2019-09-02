India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record

In the Test series, Pant has managed to score 58 runs in three innings with an average of 19.33. Image: BCCI

Rishabh Pant has been brilliant behind the stumps throughout the series for India against West Indies and has now become the fastest to reach 50 Test dismissals, surpassing MS Dhoni who achieved the same in 15 Test matches. Pant, who reached the milestone by taking a good catch behind the stumps off Ishant Sharma’s bowling to get rid of Kraigg Brathwaite, reached the figure in just 11 Test matches, equalling Adam Gilchrist’s record in the process.

Touted as the ‘next big thing’ in Indian cricket, the swashbuckling left-hander has not looked good with the bat so far – a cause of concern for the Indian team management. In the ongoing Test series, Pant has managed to score just 58 runs in three innings with an average of 19.33. The Test series against Australia and England were very good for him as a batsman as he had two big centuries which helped him cement his place in the Test side. With Wriddhiman Saha also in the race for a spot, it will be interesting to see how things pan out when India face South Africa in a three-match Test series starting from October.

India has been in command in the second Test match of the series as well and Rishabh Pant has a chance to increase his tally as West Indies still have eight wickets in hand. Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah have been the stars for the Indian team as their performances with the bat and ball put India in a commanding position.

Earlier in the match, Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a hat trick in Test cricket. The other bowlers who have achieved this feat were Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. India will be hoping to wrap the series up and go to the top spot of the World Test Championship’s points table.