India vs West Indies, Rajkot Test: BCCI announce 12-man squad; Prithvi Shaw to make debut

Prithvi Shaw is set to make his Test debut in Rajkot. (Source: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced as a 12-man squad for the first Test against West Indies, scheduled to begin on October 4 in Rajkot. Virat Kohli will lead the side after being rested for the recently concluded Asia Cup in the UAE which India won by beating Bangladesh in the final. 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw has been included in the squad and should make his Test debut on Thursday. He is most likely top open the batting alongside KL Rahul. However, Mayank Agarwal who was selected in the team after scoring thousands of runs in domestic cricket, has been left out.

Hanuma Vihari who made his Test debut a couple of months ago against England, has also failed to find a place in the squad. The other player to miss out is Mohammed Siraj. The board has selected three spinners and three fast-bowlers along with five batsmen and a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Addressing the media ahead of the match, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had said that he wanted Shaw to play his natural attacking game for the upcoming series. “I’m definitely happy for him. I’ve been following him since his young days for Mumbai, we practised together. He’s an attacking opening batsman. He’s been doing so well for Mumbai, India A on a consistent basis, so that’s the reward he got. I’m sure he’ll do well,” Rahane had said.

The 30-year-old Mumbaikar said the focus of the team is to improve its own game without thinking about their opponents. “It was a great achievement to win Asia Cup and players, who got an opportunity there did well, but this is a new series and we can’t take them lightly. We have to focus to improve our own game,” said Rahane.

“No matter whom we play, whether it is Australia, England or West Indies, it is important to improve our own standard. Our goal will be to play some good cricket, definitely to dominate from the first match and improvement as a batsman, as a bowler and as a team, that would be the focus.”

India 12-man squad for 1st Test: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur