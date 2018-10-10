India vs West Indies ODI series: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli’s fitness in focus as selectors look to get things right

The national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad will meet in Hyderabad on Thursday to announce the team and the middle-order would again be the focus of talks.

The Indian cricket team might have won the Asia cup but still has to address some issues including the middle-order woes. With the ODI World Cup not that far, the team management and the selection committee would like to make sure that this problem is solved in the upcoming ODI series against Windies. The national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad will meet in Hyderabad on Thursday to announce the team and the middle-order would again be the focus of talks.

Since the 2015 ODI World Cup, the management has tried almost everyone available from Yuvraj Singh and Ajinkya Rahane to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, at number four but no one has been able to cement the place in the side. With Virat Kohli set to return at number three, Ambati Rayudu who batted at that spot in the Asia Cup and looked in good touch, is likely to be moved one spot down.

Kedar Jadhav’s return from injury had solved India’s problem of a bowling option in top six but another injury in the final could see him out of action for a while. In that case, Hardik Pandya can be promoted to number six followed by Ravindra Jadeja at seven – both capable of contributing with the ball too.

There is no doubt that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take up the keeping duties but former Indian skipper’s form with the bat has been a concern for the side for some time now. This might prompt the selectors to take give an opportunity to an in-form Rishabh Pant, keeping future in mind.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will be looking to make a comeback after being rested for the Test series. Young Khaleel Ahmed should also retain his spot in the squad. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will divide the spin responsibilities.

Apart from this, the selectors will have a close look at Virat Kohli’s fitness who had his wrist injured, just before the first Test match against the West Indies and might want to rest before the big series against Australia. In this case, Rohit Sharma might have to lead India for a second straight series in white ball cricket.