India vs West Indies: ‘Never seen that happen in cricket’, upset Virat Kohli says on Ravindra Jadeja run-out decision

Indian captain Virat Kohli was visibly unhappy after the Ravindra Jadeja run out incident in the first One Day International between India and West Indies in Chennai. The incident took place in the 48th over of the Indian innings when Ravindra Jadeja tried to take a quick single in an attempt to get to the non-striker’s end. However, he was unsuccessful in his attempt as West Indies fielder Roston Chase ran him out with a direct throw. But what was interesting was Chase did not appeal till he saw the replay on the screen after which the on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire upstairs.

The third umpire adjudged Ravindra Jadeja run out which made the Indian captain Virat Kohli really upset and angry. In the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli was asked about the incident. “The thought is simple, the fielder asked ‘how is that’ and the umpire replied ‘not out’. The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpires to review it again,” Kohli said, adding, “I have never seen that happen in cricket”.

In the opening match of the ODI series, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and asked India to bat first. The West Indies fast bowlers used the pitch to their advantage and managed to get Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul cheaply. However, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer played well and managed to score 71 and 70 respectively helping India reach 287. The two middle-order batsmen stitched a partnership of 114 runs for the 4th wicket. However, their efforts went in vain as Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmeyr smashed centuries to lead West Indies to a comfortable victory.

West Indies are now 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. The next match between the two teams will take place in Vishakhapatnam on December 18.