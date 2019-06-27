India vs West Indies: Manchester weather today, sunny day with no rains predicted

Manchester weather today: Manchester is likely to remain sunny throughout the day providing conditions for an enthralling contest between India and the West Indies. (AP Photo)

Having won four of their five games at the World Cup, India will take on West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. A win would take India a step closer to sealing a semifinal berth.

India faced Pakistan at the same ground last week. That encounter was severely hampered by rain interruptions. Virat Kohli-led India won that game by 89 runs after the DLS method was brought into play.

Due to a wet outfield, Team India were forced to train indoors on Tuesday, two days ahead of their game against West Indies.

Manchester Weather Updates

Earlier this week, the Manchester MeT department had issued a yellow weather predicting thunderstorms, torrential rain and lightning. However, the forecast for Thursday is good news for all cricket fans as no rain is expected.

The match will begin at 3pm IST.

Race for the playoff berth

India need three more points to seal a berth in the semifinals and would look to secure two of them at Old Trafford on Thursday. India’s batting relies heavily on the top order, and KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have runs under their belt.

West Indies showed what they are capable of in the nail-biting finish against New Zealand. And India would be wary of them. Chris Gayle has announced that he would not be retiring at the end of the tournament, but would want to end the World Cup with a bang.

India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

West Indies World Cup Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Shanon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Shai Hope, Carlos Braithwaite.