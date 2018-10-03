India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st Test live on TV

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online: The match starts at 9:30 AM.

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online: Teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw is likely to open the batting with KL Rahul at Rajkot when the Indian cricket team takes on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. Shaw, had earned his maiden international call-up against England but didn’t get a game. He has been preferred over Mayank Agarwal for the series opener as BCCI announced the final 12 on Wednesday morning.

The series will present the side with an opportunity to address a few key issues before this year’s tour of Australia. While opening pair remains to be a crucial area, Ajinkya Rahane’s form in the middle-order has troubled the side for the last 12 months. Rishabh Pant will once again take up the wicketkeeping duties and the management would be hoping that he continues his form from England.

In the bowling department, the team will be without the two leading fast-bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. The onus to pick wickets will be on three specialist spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test?

The 1st Test match between India and West Indies will be played on October 4, 2018.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st Test?

The first match between India and West Indies will be played in Rajkot.

What time does the 1st Test match between India and West Indies begin?

The 1st Test match between India and West Indies will begin at 09:30 hrs IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before that.

Which channels will broadcast IND vs WI match?

The IND vs WI Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online?

India-West Indies Test series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live cricket score and updates on FinancialExpress.com.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 1st Test?

India: Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Windies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Ambris, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Jomel Warrican