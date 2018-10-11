India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online, 2nd Test Day 1: When and where to watch IND vs WI live on TV

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online, 2nd Test Day 1: The Indian cricket team will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series in Hyderabad on Friday with an aim to seal the series.

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online, 2nd Test Day 1: The Indian cricket team will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series in Hyderabad on Friday with an aim to seal the series. Led by Virat Kohli, the team had won the first Test with the biggest margin in the history of Indian cricket. India would be focused on getting as much match practice as possible as this is the last test to be played before the series against Australia. India has named an unchanged 12-man squad for the match which means Mayank Agarwal has failed to make the cut.

The hosts will once again have the same opening combination – KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw – the latter full of confidence after his brilliant century on Test debut last week. Kuldeep Yadav who is still relatively new to the Test side will also be looking to make the best of his chances against the West Indies batsmen. This is going to be a very important game for Ajinkya Rahane who has struggled with form in the recent past. The Indian vice-captain will need a big score so that he can regain his form.

The bowling department has been quite successful in the recent past and both Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami will have a chance to prove themselves in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

The second Test between India and West Indies will begin from October 12, 2018.

Where is IND vs WI second Test?

The second Test match between India and West Indies will be played in Hyderabad.

What time will India vs West Indies match start?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test will start at 9:30 AM in the morning. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

How to watch the 2nd Test between India and West Indies on TV?

The match watched on Star Sports. It is the official broadcaster for the series.

How to watch India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online, 2nd Test?

India vs West Indies live streaming online for 2nd Test will be available on Hotstar. For latest updates and live scores you can log on to www.financialexpress.com

Here are the squads India vs West Indies 2nd Test –

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper).

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Ambris, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Jomel Warrican.