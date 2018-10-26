India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online 3rd ODI: When and where to watch IND vs WI live on TV

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming: Virat Kohli would look to extend the lead.

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online 3rd ODI: The Indian cricket team would be hoping to put up an improved performance after surviving a close scarce in the 2nd ODI against the visitors. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah back in the team after a much-deserved break, the bowling woes should be addressed and it won’t be a surprise if a third seamer is added to the team keeping dew in mind. With just 16 matches left for the World Cup, the team looks setlled now and would hope to register as many wins as possible before the big tournament.

Virat Kohli played a blinder in Visakhapatnam a couple of days ago and would hope to keep his form going. Shikhar Dhawan is yet to fire in this tournament and the third ODI could be the perfect chance for the southpaw. Ambati Rayudu’s knock in the last would have come across as a huge relief for the team management as it stops the debate over India’s number 4 position, at least for a few games.

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni (20) again looked out of sorts in the second ODI and with his ability to finish innings on the wane, the stumper will be under immense pressure to perform. Rishabh Pant has had a limited time in the middle and would be looking to get a big score under his belt.

The visitors, on the other hand, have punched above their weight with Shimron Hetymer playing two brilliant knocks. Shai Hope’s century in the last game should also be a huge positive for Windies but Jason Holder would be hoping for an improved performance from his bowlers.

When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Saturday i.e. October 27.

Where is third ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will Ind vs WI 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will start at 13:30 hours. The toss will take 30 minutes before that.

Which channels will broadcast India vs West Indies ODI match?

IND vs WI 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How to watch India vs West Indies live streaming online 3rd ODI?

India vs West Indies live streaming online of 3rd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live cricket score and updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.