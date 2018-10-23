India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online 2ndODI: When and where to watch IND vs WI

The Indian cricket team is unlikely to make a change in the playing XI as almost everyone contributed in the win in the first game.

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online 2ndODI: The visitors would look to leave the disappointment of the humiliating loss in Guwahati and lift their performance against a strong India side led by Virat Kohli in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. While Shimran Hetmyer’s knock was a huge positive for West Indies, the bowlers left a lot to be desired. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s knocks were a proof of difference in class between the two sides and it would need something special from the visitors to register a win.

The Indian cricket team is unlikely to make a change in the playing XI as almost everyone contributed in the win in the first game. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav leaked too many runs but both the players were impressive in patches and should be given a longer run. Khaleel too did enough to keep his place in the side.

If a change has to be made just for the sake for it, team management can bring in Kuldeep Yadav in place of Ravindra Jadeja as six batsmen should be enough to see off any threat by the Windies bowlers.

When is the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies?

2nd ODI between India and West Indies will be played on October 24, 2018

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies be played?

The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies will be played in Visakhapatnam.

What time does the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies begin?

The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies will begin at 13:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West 2ndODI?

India-West Indies ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network. It is the official broadcaster for the series

How to watch India vs West Indies live streaming online 2ndODI?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can follow live score and updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for India vs West Indies 2ndODI:

Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul