India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online 1st ODI: When and where to watch IND vs WI live on TV

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online: The series will mark the return of Virat Kohli.

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online 1st ODI: A strong Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli would hope to put an end to its middle-order woes as it takes on West Indies in the five-match ODI series, starting at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. With Kohli returning to the number 3 slot, men in blue will take field with a new-look middle-order, featuring Ambati Rayudu at number 4 and Rishabh Pant at number 6, respectively.

The series will once again bring the focus on Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has failed to make a significant contribution with the bat in the recent times. Even as chief selector MSK Prasad has clarified that Dhoni remains the first choice wicketkeeper at least till the World Cup, a couple of good knocks by Pant will surely put the veteran under pressure.

The visitors are expected to do better than the Tests but have already suffered a major setback in the form of Evin Lewis who has withdrawn from the ODI series citing personal reasons. The visitors are already without Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. To make matters worse, coach Stuart Law, who is into his penultimate assignment with the team, will not be allowed in the dressing room in the first two ODIs due to a breach of ICC’s code of conduct.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played on October 21, 2018.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will 1st ODI between India and West Indies start?

The match between India and Wst Indies will start at 1:30 PM. The toss will take 30 minutes before that.

How to watch IND vs WI on TV?

The India vs West Indies match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch India vs West Indies live streaming online 1st ODI?

India vs West Indies live streaming online 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar. For live cricket score and updates, you can follow FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the teams for India vs West Indies 1st ODI:

Windies: Sunil Ambris, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Chandrapaul Hemraj.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed.