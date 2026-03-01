West Indies vs India Highlights, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Men in Blue beat the Maroon brigade in the high-stakes ‘virtual quarterfinal’ at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 1 (Sunday) in Kolkata to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. This was a winners take all contest with the side earning the win, moving to the semi-final. Sanju Samson played the innings of his life.[Check Full Scorecard Here]

WI vs IND Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at Eden Gardens?

After India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first, the West Indian openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase added 45 in powerplay. India missed a run-out chance and Abhishek Sharma dropped a sitter, but Varun Chakravarthy got the first wicket, cleaning up Hope. Shimron Hetmyer and Chase were removed by Jasprit Bumrah in one over and then Hardik Pandya got the better of Sherfane Rutherford, putting Windies under pressure.

But even after losing four wickets for 119, West Indies managed to post 195 in their 20 overs thanks to an unbeaten 76 run stand between Jason Holder and Rovman Powell, that came off just 35 balls.

India needing 196 to win and move to the semi-final, completed their highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history. After losing two early wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, India were going great guns with fifty from Sanju Samson and great stand with skipper Suryakumar Yadav before the latter was removed by Shamar Joseph. Holder got Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya followed. But it was Sanju and his knock of 97 that made all the difference.

West Indies vs India Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026

The toss between India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his West Indian counterpart Shai Hope was won by the former who decided to bowl first. India go in with an unchanged team from their last game while West Indies have brought in Akeal Hosein in place of injured Brandon King.

WI vs IND Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, SanjuSamson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies Playing 11: Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

WI vs IND Live Streaming Details, T20 World Cup

In India, the match is telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, 1 HD, and regional feeds). Digital viewers in India can stream the game on the JioHotstar app and website.

In the West Indies and across the Caribbean, the live telecast is on ESPN Caribbean.Caribbean fans can also live stream the action via the Disney+ app.

