West Indies vs India Highlights, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Men in Blue beat the Maroon brigade in the high-stakes ‘virtual quarterfinal’ at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 1 (Sunday) in Kolkata to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. This was a winners take all contest with the side earning the win, moving to the semi-final. Sanju Samson played the innings of his life.[Check Full Scorecard Here]
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
India
199/5 (19.2)
West Indies
195/4 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 12 )
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
WI vs IND Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at Eden Gardens?
After India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first, the West Indian openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase added 45 in powerplay. India missed a run-out chance and Abhishek Sharma dropped a sitter, but Varun Chakravarthy got the first wicket, cleaning up Hope. Shimron Hetmyer and Chase were removed by Jasprit Bumrah in one over and then Hardik Pandya got the better of Sherfane Rutherford, putting Windies under pressure.
But even after losing four wickets for 119, West Indies managed to post 195 in their 20 overs thanks to an unbeaten 76 run stand between Jason Holder and Rovman Powell, that came off just 35 balls.
India needing 196 to win and move to the semi-final, completed their highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history. After losing two early wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, India were going great guns with fifty from Sanju Samson and great stand with skipper Suryakumar Yadav before the latter was removed by Shamar Joseph. Holder got Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya followed. But it was Sanju and his knock of 97 that made all the difference.
West Indies vs India Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026
The toss between India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his West Indian counterpart Shai Hope was won by the former who decided to bowl first. India go in with an unchanged team from their last game while West Indies have brought in Akeal Hosein in place of injured Brandon King.
WI vs IND Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, SanjuSamson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies Playing 11: Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
WI vs IND Live Streaming Details, T20 World Cup
In India, the match is telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, 1 HD, and regional feeds). Digital viewers in India can stream the game on the JioHotstar app and website.
In the West Indies and across the Caribbean, the live telecast is on ESPN Caribbean.Caribbean fans can also live stream the action via the Disney+ app.
West Indies vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Check all the updates from the IND vs WI Super 8 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata here
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Indian innings' summary
India Live Score 199-5 after 19.2 overs
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson guides India home
India Live Score 199-5 after 19.2 overs
Six!! That is the way to go about it and Sanju Samson has hit that for a six.
Four!! Oh what a win. what a win it is for India. Sanju Samson has done the trick. A 97-run knock means that India will go to the semi-final and Sanju Samson will be etched in the memories of all the Indians.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: IND need 7 off 6 with Sanju on strike
India Live Score 189-5 after 19 overs
That would be a four as the ball was in the range of Shiva Dube and he hammered it past a running long-on, who was never going to reach the ball.
Four!! In the slot, guided through the gap and just 9 needed off 7 now for the Indian side.
Last ball of the over coming up and India take two meaning Sanju will be on strike with India needing 7 off 6 to win.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Shamar Joseph gets Pandya
That was a well bowled yorker here. A dot ball and it has hurt the West Indian keeper who is also the captain.
Wicket!! yorker nailed again by Shamar and Hardik, unable to clear it, is caught by Holder. Is there a twist in the tale?
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Samson goes past Kohli
India Live Score 179-4 after 18 overs
It's a slower one and the slower one does beat Hardik here.
Another yorker from Holder, but that would not worry the Indians at all.
Four!! That needed to be hammered and it is and with that Sanju Samson has gone past Virat Kohli as the Indian with highest individual score in a T20 World Cup innings.
He is batting on 87 now and India need 18 off 13 to win.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: IND need 25 off 18 to win
India Live Score 171-4 after 17 overs
After the dropped catch, Romario Shepherd seem to have lost interest here as he is bowling way outside off and the balls are going for wide.
Nails a yorker on the fourth ball but it has got no wickets.
Wide!! This has also been called wide. A bit unlucky on part of Shepherd I feel.
Four off the last ball means that India will now need 25 off 18 to win.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Holder drops Pandya
Dropped!! Jason Holder of all players has dropped a ball that was hit directly towards him by Pandya.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Men in Blue need 36 off 24 to win
India Live Score 160-4 after 16 overs
Shamar Joseph seems to have lost the game here for West Indies, if there was nay chance of winning earlier. He has conceded three fours, with two of them being on balls that would have been four anywhere against any team because of how wayward they were.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Holder gets Tilak
India Live Score 146-4 after 15 overs
Out!! Tilak Varma has departed here as Shimron Hetmyer hangs on to his third catch of the match.
Four!! Sanju Samson is not ready to give up here as he hits a last ball four and gets the required 10 runs from the over.
India Live Score 136-3 after 14 overs
Four!! Brilliantly played by Sanju as he gets a four off the very first ball.
And now, the Indians are going all guns blazing as Tilak Varma has hit a huge six to end the 14th. At the start of the last phase of the match, advantage to India one can say.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Shamar Joseph with a bad over
India Live Score 121-3 after 13 overs
Four!! What shot from Sanju Samson. Straight down the ground and it want like tracer bullet.
Four!! Make that two fours in the over as Tilak plays this over the in-field for a four.
Four!! That was wayward from Shamar, too wide and rightly punished by Tilak.
Four!! Man, this is pathetic and getting worse for Shamar as Rutherford over runs the ball and it goes for a four. It should have only been a couple.
17 from the over and it changes momentum.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Chase keeps it tight
India Live Score 104-3 after 12 overs
What an over tis from Roston Chase the off-spinner. He has gone for just three runs here even as India are in great search of runs.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Indian side in pressure
India Live Score 101-3 after 11 overs
Just three runs and a wicket from the Shamar Joseph here and that has kind of changed the game for West Indies. It will now all come down to the likes of Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and of course the two in the middle- Samson and Tilak.
In the meantime, 100 is up for India.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Shamar gets Surya
Wicket!! Shamar Joseph into the attack and he strikes with the second ball as Suryakumar Yadav, Indian captain has been caught in the deep by Rutherford.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Will Surya dropped catch hurt Motie?
India Live Score 98-2 after 10 overs
Despite the four, it is going to be just seven off the over alongside the dropped catch of Surya.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson slams fifty
Dropped!! Off his own bowling , Motie has dropped Surya here. It was not a tough catch by any means and should have bene taken. But not to be.
Four!! Slammed past the packed off-side field for a four by Sanju Samson. That would be his first fifty. Sanju Samson is the key for India here.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: 50-run p'ship between Sanju and Surya
India Live Score 91-2 after 9 overs
Six!! Sanju goes big and goes all the way to smash a six here. This match is tailormade for a Sanju kind of a knock here.
Four!! Misfield by the player at long-on will give Sanju a four. It was not a bad ball and the shot wasn't a great one either, but the misfield made all the difference.
Fifty partnership between Surya and Sanju is up and it has come in just 27 balls as Shepherd goes for 13 in his first over.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Motie hit for 11 by Surya-Samson
India Live Score 78-2 after 8 overs
Four!! Motie into the attack and gets hit for a four first ball by Sanju Samson.
Hit down the ground for a single by Surya.
Motie ties the shoes of Surya as he continues to bowl well after getting hit for a four first ball.
Four!! And what was looking an improved over, ends up as an expensive one. Surya sweeps Motie for a four and it is 11 from the spinner's first over.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Surya hits a SIX
India Live Score 67-2 after 7 overs
Six!! Suryakumar Yadav has hit a huge a SIX here and that would boost up India's more.
Four from Sanju and six from Surya means that 14 has come from this over here.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: IND after 6 overs
India Live Score 53-2 after 6 overs
Here's how the first six overs ended here.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Powerplay ends
India Live Score 53-2 after 6 overs
Four!! Sliced away and that would be a four from Sanju against Forde here.
Forde is now bowling his third over on the trot.
Even after being hit for a four early in the over, Sanju Samson is unable to take a lot of profit as Forde goes for only eight runs in the over.
The powerplay has come to an end here.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Windies at the top
India Live Score 45-2 after 5 overs
Eight runs and a wicket from the Holder over as West Indies are at the top of the game here.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Holder has Ishan holing out to Hetmyer
WICKET!! That was hit well and it seems like that the ball was flying for a six, but now it has been caught in the deep by the same man who caught Abhishek Sharma-Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Ishan hits a four
India Live Score 37-1 after 4 overs
Matthew Forde continues and he has bowled four good balls here.
Four!! Presented with one chance to go big and Ishan Kishan accepts it gleefully to pull this one for a four.
India Live Score 29-1 after 3 overs
Four!! Sanju is playing with the ball and the bowler here as he is already moving in the crease and as result, hits this for a four.
Akeal goes towards the leg side and Sanju sweeps it for a six.
Six!! Make that two sixes in the over. It means that the pressure is off India and on to the West Indians here.
17 from the third over already with a ball to go here.
Wicket!! What was a great over for India becomes a fifty-fifty one as Abhishek Sharma plays a shot that was not needed at all. He gets caught by Hetmyer off 10.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Abhishek hit on the shoulders
India Live Score 12-0 after 2 overs
Abhishek Sharma was hit on the shoulders by Forde. And physio comes in along with Siraj.
Seven runs have come off the over here.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Good start from Akeal
India Live Score 5-0 after 1 over
The first over from Akeal Hosein is a tight one as he goes for only five singles.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Summary of the Windies' innings
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Windies post 195
West Indies Live Score 195-4 after 20 overs
SIX!! Holder hits a huge one here. Nice start to the over.
Two good balls. But three runs come off it.
Four!! That was a full toss and Powell made sure that it was four by hitting it in the gap.
Nice yorker here. But still that would be a single.
Last ball coming up.
A dot to end the over. That's a great end to the innings that has been otherwise marred by bad executions from both the sides. India will need 196 to win and move to the semis.
West Indies vs India LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup: Abhishek drops a catch again, Arsheep bowls a brilliant 19th
West Indies Live Score 181-4 after 19 overs
That was a flying Sanju Samson there. But that did not hurt him or India as the ball was eventually fielded by the short third-man.
Dropped!! Abhishek Sharma drops this one.
Not a no ball!! Ideally, that should have been a no-ball, but was given a wide.
Five balls and just four runs from it. Apart from all the things happening around it, this over by Arshdeep is a fine one.
Just six off the 19th.