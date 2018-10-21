India vs West Indies LIVE Score 1st ODI, IND vs WI Live: Guwahati, Rishabh Pant set for debut

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 1st ODI: The match marks the return of Virat Kohli.

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 1st ODI, IND vs WI: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is set to host its first One-Day International as the Indian cricket team takes on West Indies on Sunday afternoon. The stadium had witnessed its first international game last year when India played Australia in a T20I and won the match by eight wickets. Barsapara Cricket Stadium won’t be the only debutant in the first ODI against West Indies as Rishabh Pant who had an outstanding Test series has been selected in the 12-man squad and should bat in the middle-order.

Pant has been selected in the team as a specialist batsman with selectors making it clear that Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains to be the number one choice for wicketkeeper, at least till next year’s ODI World Cup. The first ODI against West Indies will see the return of Virat Kohli who was rested for the Asia Cup in UAE.

The visitors, on the other hand, would hope to put up a better fight in the ODI series. They will also be battling against history, having won an ODI series in India last in 2002. However, with 8 months left for the 50-over World Cup, there couldn’t be a better time to turn things around.