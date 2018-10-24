​​​
  3. India vs West Indies LIVE Score 2nd ODI, IND vs WI Live: Virat Kohli on the brink of completing 10,000 runs

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 2nd ODI, IND vs WI Live: Virat Kohli on the brink of completing 10,000 runs

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 2nd ODI, IND vs WI Live: Virat Kohli is just 81 runs away from completing 10,000 ODI runs. Here is how to watch IND vs WI match.

By: | Updated:Oct 24, 2018 11:16 am
India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies live cricket score, India vs West Indies, live cricket score, India vs West Indies live match, India vs West Indies live match score, India vs West Indies cricket streaming, ind vs wi, ind vs wi live, ind vs wi live score, ind vs wi 2nd odi live score, India vs West Indies 2nd odi live score India vs West Indies LIVE Score 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli looks to extend the winning run.

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 2nd ODI, IND vs WI Live: Team India skipper Virat Kohli would have one eye on a personal milestone as the Indian cricket team takes on Windies at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Kohli is just 81 runs short of completing 10,000 runs and should reach the milestone easily. Rohit Sharma’s knock was a huge positive from the last game but it also meant that India’s middle-order remains untested with Ambati Rayudu facing just 26 deliveries at a time when the match was virtually over.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who hasn’t contributed much with the bat in the last few months also didn’t get an outing while the debutant Rishabh Pant didn’t get a bat too. So, the management is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI.

The visitors, on the other hand, had a decent game in Guwahati. Kieran Powell scored a swift fifty from the top while Shimron Hetmyer sizzled with his hard-hitting ton. However, both these batsmen departed early after reaching their respective milestones. Even though Windies’ pacers impressed, the spinners leaked too many runs too easily. Jason Holder will have to bring something miraculous out of his players to beat this Indian side.

Here are the squads for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI:

Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul.

Financial Express Commentary

Live Blog

India vs West Indies LIVE Score and Live Streaming: Catch IND vs WI match updates here -

Unlike Guwahati, a hot and humid day is expected in Vizag with the possibility of mild thunderstorms. The temperature is likely to go up tp 32 degrees, making life tough for the players. There is no grass on the wicket and the fans can expect another run-fest even as spinners are likely to come into play.

Go to Top