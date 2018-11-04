India vs West Indies LIVE Score 1st T20, IND vs WI Live streaming: Rohit Sharma returns to Eden Gardens

India vs West Indies live score 1st T20: Rohit Sharma leads the Indian cricket team in Virat Kohli’ absence.

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 1st T20 and Live streaming: Rohit Sharma would hope to leave a mark as he returns to his favourite venue – Eden Gardens, this time also as a captain. The Mumbai Indians skipper will lead the national side without Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The venue is also of significant importance to the visitors who won the T20 World Cup final here against England two years ago with a thrilling finish. This is the first time when Windies is playing a bilateral T20 series in India and stakes will be high for both the sides.

MSK Prasad-led selection committee has selected a relatively young side as India is set to play first T20 International at home without MS Dhoni. Krunal Pandya is set to make his international debut after being picked in the initial 12-man squad and Rishabh Pant gets another chance to push his case for a place in next year’s 50-over World Cup squad. The lack of bowling options in the first six will once again trouble the Indian skipper.

West Indies, on the other hand, was given a major blow as Andre Russell was ruled out of the series with an injury. Interestingly, Kieron Pollard will be playing his first T20I in India after featuring in the Indian Premier League and Champions League T20 for nearly a decade.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20 live streaming online?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi. India vs West Indies live streaming online will be available on Hotstar.

Here are the squads for IND vs WI 1st T20:

India – Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Windies – Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy.