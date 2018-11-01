India vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score and Live Streaming 5th ODI, IND vs WI: Virat Kohli eyes series win

India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Virat Kohli would like to end the series with a win.

India vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score and Live Streaming 5th ODI: Virat Kohli would look to end what has not been the easiest series for the Indian cricket team with a win at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. After facing some tough competition in the first three games, Men in Blue pulled out their top performance in Mumbai where they outplayed their opposition. The team looks settled now and Kedar Jadhav’s arrival has provided the much-needed balance.

However, with the series still at stake, it is unlikely that reserves will get a chance in the final game too. KL Rahul has been sitting out for a while now while Manish Pandey has served more drinks in the blue jersey in the last 12 months than the deliveries he has faced.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been brave enough to experiment in this series, handing a debut to as many as four players. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer have been the biggest positives for the visitors in this series so far while Jason Holder has impressed in all departments of the game. The concerns, however, remain over the experienced Marlon Samuels who has failed to contribute with the bat in this series so far.

Here are the squads for India vs West Indies 5th ODI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey

Windies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas