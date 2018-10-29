India vs West Indies LIVE Score 4th ODI, IND vs WI Live: Virat Kohli gets Kedar Jadhav boost

India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Virat Kohli & Co find themselves in a must-win situation.

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 4th ODI, IND vs WI: The Indian cricket team would hope to register the much-needed win against Windies at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Men in Blue have played their best possible side in the series so far but find themselves tied at 1-1 after three games. After the loss in Pune, Virat Kohli cited lack of balance within the team and Kedar Jadhav’s return comes as a massive boost for the Indian skipper who will have an additional bowling option.

Shikhar Dhawan has failed to get a big score under his belt so far despite getting in on a couple of occasions while Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s poor form remains to be a crucial issue. Rishabh Pant has had limited opportunities and might have to make way for Jadhav in the playing XI. The management might also consider bringing in Ravindra Jadeja in place of Yuzvendra Chahal to strengthen the batting.

The visitors, on the other hand, would be on cloud nine following the win in Pune. Jason Holder has led his side brilliantly in the tournament so far and would be hoping for consistency from his side. Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have clearly been their standout performers and allowed Windies to hover around the 300-run mark. The management would be hoping for more contribution from experienced Marlon Samuels.

Here are the squads for India vs West Indies 4th ODI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Lokesh Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Umesh Yadav

Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas